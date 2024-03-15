His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, confirmed that under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, a sustainable giving campaign is being launched from Emirates of goodness to the world.

His Highness said in a blog post on his account on the “X” platform, yesterday: “With goodness, we turn challenges into opportunities, and give hope for a better life. In order to consolidate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and with the directives of His Highness to sustain the UAE’s giving to the world, a Mother’s Endowment campaign worth one billion dirhams is launched to support the right to education in less fortunate communities, and to provide millions of individuals with education and qualifications in these communities, so that the endowment constitutes an ongoing charity on behalf of all mothers. The Emirates honors them. His Highness added: “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a sustainable giving campaign is being launched from the Emirates of Charity to the world.”