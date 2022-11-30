His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed that the memory of the nation’s martyrs remains a beacon that consolidates loyalty in our hearts to the dear Emirates.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “Today we remember the great sacrifices made by the martyrs of the homeland for the sake of its elevation and glory, and their memory remains a beacon that solidifies loyalty in our hearts to the dear Emirates, and we broadcast a tribute to the mothers of the martyrs and their families, who gave the most precious things for the sake of the homeland, may God have mercy on our martyrs.” The righteous, and the Emirates remained the highest goals and dearest in our hearts.