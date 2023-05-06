His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, offered condolences to the family of Sergeant Omar Al Ketbi, who was martyred while answering the call of duty.
His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter, “Omar will remain alive in the memory of Dubai and the hearts of its people.
