His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Legislation, affirmed that “the legislative system is an integral part of Dubai’s development process and the strength of its economy,” adding that “developing this system ensures the achievement of leadership.” Dubai World in all fields.”

His Highness said in a blog post published yesterday on the “X” platform: “Today I witnessed part of the (Legislation and Leading Cities Conference) within the activities of (Legislative Week 2023), which is organized by the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai, and is attended by the most important experts, legal experts and specialists in preparing and drafting legislation.”

His Highness added: “The conference aims to develop the legislative and legal infrastructure, to support sustainable economic growth, enhance readiness to face future challenges, and ensure alignment of the legislative system with ambitious national development strategies.”

The conference will discuss the challenges of the legislative landscape and enhance the role of legislation as one of the engines of sustainable development.

The conference was held at the headquarters of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, at the beginning of the activities of “Legislative Week 2023”, and its activities will continue until November 23.

During the opening session of the conference, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai, Ahmed bin Musahar Al Muhairi, reviewed the most important goals that the Legislative Week seeks to achieve as an effective arena for exchanging ideas, experiences and legal knowledge, and exploring ways to enhance the alignment of the legislative system with ambitious national development visions and strategies.

He said that the event embodies the approach of the Emirate of Dubai in developing the legislative and legal infrastructure capable of supporting sustainable economic growth and enhancing readiness to face future challenges, noting that this year’s session of “Legislative Week” constitutes a platform to highlight ways to develop legislative work and lay the foundations for a legal system. Legislation that contributes to consolidating the leadership position of the Emirate of Dubai on the global level, keeping pace with its great ambitions for the future, and contributing to creating a supportive environment to achieve those ambitions.

Al Muhairi pointed out that the Legislative Week will discuss how to address the challenges that cast a shadow on the legislative scene, and enhance the role of legislation as a pivotal driver of sustainable development, and a major tool for keeping pace with surrounding changes.

The conference was attended by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, Mohammed Al Murr, the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Al Basti, the Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, Counselor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, the Director General of Dubai Courts, Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, and a number of senior officials.

“Legislative Week 2023” brings together a group of experts, legal experts, and specialists in preparing and drafting legislation, and discusses a number of topics related to this field, through a series of sessions that will address ways for legislation to keep pace with rapid changes, and the role of the legislative system in supporting and stimulating economic growth and enhancing countries’ competitiveness and readiness. For the future.

The agenda of the Legislative Week includes a group of sessions, discussions, lectures and interactive workshops. The first day witnessed a session on “Global Challenges in Legislative Work”, in which the discussion revolved around the themes of sustainability, future legislation and governance in legislative work, while the second sessions of the first day bore the title “The Existence of a Judicial Environment”. “Distinctive, enabling Dubai to lead in attracting the economy globally.”

The activities of the second day include legislative laboratory sessions aimed at examining mechanisms to enhance the flexibility, proactiveness and sustainability of the legislative system, through three areas: “Technology, Policy and Legislation”, “Technology and Knowledge Transfer”, and “Technology and Administrative Burdens”.

The activities of the third day of the event are scheduled to include a session entitled “Politics and its Role in Building Legislation,” while the second session of that day will discuss international treaties and agreements and their implications for the UAE and the Emirate of Dubai in particular, while a session will be held during the fourth and closing day of “Legislative Week.” Its title is “The Legislative Industry in the Emirate of Dubai.”

It is noteworthy that the first day of “Legislative Week 2023” included a number of events, the most important of which was the launch of the “Dubai Legislation Digital Platform” and its integrated services in the legislative system, and its role in enhancing community participation by enabling community members to view draft legislation before adopting it.

The committee aims to bring about a qualitative shift in the efficiency of legislative work, by continuing to develop the digital platform and expanding its scope with the help of digitization innovations and generative artificial intelligence. The platform provides a set of fully digitized services, including requesting local legislation, reviewing federal legislation, requesting legal opinions and explanatory memorandums, requesting training in the legislative field, requesting translation of legislation, as well as the Dubai Legislative Portal, and the Official Gazette of the Government of Dubai.

The event brings together an elite group of experts, legal experts and specialists to discuss the role of legislation in supporting sustainable economic growth and enhancing competitiveness and readiness for the future.

Launching the “Dubai Legislation Digital Platform” supported by generative artificial intelligence to provide a range of digitized services.