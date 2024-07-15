His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, congratulated his brother His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his chairmanship of the Education, Human Development and Community Council.

His Highness added: “The trust of the wise leadership is a medal, the aspirations of the people of the Emirates are a trust, and the future of our country is a banner carried by everyone on a continuous journey towards glory, honor and prosperity. May God grant everyone success in serving the nation and raising it up.”