His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, stressed that the industry of tomorrow begins today, indicating that we must not make the future of our children dependent on changes in the world or fluctuations in the economy.

His Highness said in a “blog” published on the “X” platform, yesterday, as part of a series of blog posts in which His Highness draws from the wisdom of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, that “achieving economic security “A great achievement, but what is even greater is achieving economic sustainability.”

His Highness said in his blog post: “I learned from the Mohammed bin Rashid School that the industry of tomorrow begins today, and that investing for future generations means keeping their prosperity in mind, and that what we achieve today in terms of security, stability, infrastructure, and achievements is the legacy we leave to them.”

His Highness continued: “I learned from His Highness’s school not to make the future of our children dependent on world changes or economic fluctuations. I learned from His Highness that achieving economic security is a great achievement, but what is even greater is achieving economic sustainability, which guarantees us today’s success and tomorrow’s prosperity.”