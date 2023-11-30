His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said, “On Martyr’s Day, we remember the sacrifices of the people of the Emirates who gave their lives in sacrifice for the nation, its land, and its pride.”

His Highness added through his official account on the “X” platform: “We stand in reverence for the mothers of the martyrs and their families who lost their children for his sake. The heroism of our martyrs will remain a beacon that illuminates the path of giving to the homeland, as there is no love higher than the love of the Emirates.”