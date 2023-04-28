His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, expressed his happiness with the confidence placed in him by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum by appointing him as First Deputy of the Emirate of Dubai.

His Highness said in his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “I thank the precious trust placed in me by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. I will work according to the vision and approach of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and under the leadership of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, and we will continue to give so that Dubai remains the maker of the future, and the best.” cities of the earth, and for the happiness and well-being of its people.”