His Highness said, 33 years have passed since the builder, engineer and founder passed away… His legacy remains, his projects are in place, his leadership lessons are present, his country is prosperous, his sacrifices for his people are ingrained in memory… This is how the greats never leave… May God have mercy on Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and grant him a spacious paradise.