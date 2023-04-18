His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter“ The outcome of the billion-meal endowment campaign exceeded one billion dirhams at the end of the holy month, and through this campaign we guarantee the continuation of giving and reaching those who deserve it everywhere. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, with his humanitarian initiatives, established the approach to sustainability in charitable work, and his white hands extended to people all over the world..