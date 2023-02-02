His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, mourned the former minister and businessman Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla, who passed away next to his Lord on Thursday.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: Today, the UAE and Dubai lost Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla, who was an example of patriotism and sincerity. He made great contributions to government work, and achieved many achievements in the economic field and the business sector. We ask God to bless the deceased with the abundance of his mercy.