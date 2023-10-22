His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, received His Excellency Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the visit of His Excellency the Prime Minister of Singapore and the accompanying delegation, noting the prosperity witnessed in the cooperation relations between the two countries at various economic, commercial and tourism levels, and His Highness expressed his hope that the next stage will witness the strengthening of the partnership between the two sides in various vital fields. Which serves the development ambitions of the two friendly peoples, and supports the common interests of the two countries, especially in the fields of energy, advanced technology, digital transformation, manufacturing, research, development, innovation, and other sectors related to the industry of the future.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

During the meeting, the importance of intensifying joint work to find more cooperation paths through which expertise and successful experiences can be exchanged in various vital fields, especially at the level of investment, trade and tourism exchange, was emphasized, given that both sides have a great wealth of experience as two pivotal centers for global trade. Two major tourist destinations on the global tourism map.

The results of the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council and ASEAN countries in Riyadh were also reviewed, and the impact of strengthening the UAE-Singapore partnership in advancing the process of Gulf-Asian cooperation in general, and what enhances the prospects for this cooperation is the strong economic growth rates for both the Gulf Cooperation Council and ASEAN countries, as the outcome achieved The gross domestic product of the GCC economies grew strongly by 7.3% during the year 2022, while the gross domestic product of the ASEAN economies in the same year reached $3.6 trillion in the same year.

During the meeting, a number of topics of common interest were discussed, most notably the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), and it is hoped that this global event will reach solutions that contribute to making tangible progress in climate change around the world.

It is noteworthy that in 2019, the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement was signed between Singapore and the UAE, which is a framework that aims to deepen existing areas of cooperation and explore new areas that achieve common benefit and interests for both countries, such as trade, industry, investment, financial cooperation, education and human resources development, as well as sustainable development. And energy.