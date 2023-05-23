His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, received this morning Michael Crowe, President of Arizona State University, one of the largest universities in the United States of America, and one of the most important in the world in the field of scientific research. and Innovation, at the Executive Council headquarters in Emirates Towers, Dubai.

During the meeting, the development of the scientific environment in the UAE and Dubai was reviewed, in light of the keenness to extend and strengthen bridges of cooperation with major universities and scientific institutions in the world, especially academic bodies concerned with research, development, innovation and future sciences, in light of the great care given by the wise leadership to the education sector. In general, and the university education stage in particular, in an effort to graduate generations with a high degree of scientific and cognitive qualification to participate effectively in achieving the great development goals of the UAE and Dubai.

The meeting dealt with the ambitious goals that Dubai seeks to achieve in the next phase, which defined the basic features of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims in its entirety to double the size of Dubai’s economy and make it one of the three most important economic cities in the world during the next decade, pointing out that Dubai values ​​the role of universities and scientific institutes. It considers it one of its main partners in supporting its development path based on creativity, innovation and advanced technology that serves vital future sectors.

For his part, the President of Arizona State University expressed his appreciation for the distinguished development model presented by Dubai, the clear interest it attaches to the fields of research, development and innovation, and its relentless endeavor to ensure the highest degrees of scientific excellence for its young cadres, which the wise leadership considers an essential pillar for the prosperous future it wants for the emirate.

Michael Crowe reviewed the development process of the ancient university, which dates back to 1885, and how it became one of the most prestigious universities in the field of innovation in the world, and the specialized scientific programs offered by the university, pointing out that the number of students in the pre-graduation stage reaches about 113 thousand students. And his students, in addition to more than 30,000 associates of postgraduate studies, while students from outside the United States in both stages belong to 158 countries. Statistics indicate that the university’s economic impact on Arizona’s GDP in the fiscal year 2022 is estimated at $4.7 billion.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai, Sultan Al Mansouri, and Dr. Abdullah Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai.