His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and President of the African Development Bank Group, received Akinwumi Adesina, at the headquarters of the World Government Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed Akinwumi Adesina, expressing his appreciation for the efforts made by the African Development Bank in the field of encouraging the economy and developing African societies, by providing support to governments, and the central role of the Bank within the initiatives aimed at encouraging infrastructure financing and integration. regionally at the continental level.

His Highness, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, discussed with the President of the African Development Bank Group, strengthening cooperation frameworks between the United Arab Emirates and the Bank, within a number of vital sectors in which the Bank is active, especially the financing of port infrastructure projects in Africa and the fields of green economy. and renewable energy, in which the UAE has made qualitative achievements in accordance with the highest international standards.

For his part, the President of the African Development Bank Group praised the great development efforts led by the UAE government in various fields, which contributed to its leadership in many indicators of global competitiveness, thanks to the vision of its leadership and the wise policy it pursues to ensure diversified economic growth, and to provide an attractive investment environment in various fields. sectors. Adesina also praised the effective and influential presence of Emirati investments in many African countries, which he described as an additional source of support to enhance efforts for rapid development in the African continent, stressing the existence of many opportunities that the continent has, and it represents an ideal gateway to expand the base of cooperation between the two sides in the future. He expressed his happiness at attending a part of the World Government Summit, which brings together decision makers, international experts and specialists in various fields in order to cooperate and exchange visions and viewpoints on various current issues, and to mutually benefit from successful experiences, due to its positive effects on government performance, and strengthening the efforts of development around the world.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, and President of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation in Dubai. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, and the Governor of the Dubai International Financial Center, Issa Kazim.



