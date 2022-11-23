His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, received Bill Thomas, Chairman and CEO of KPMG, one of the largest international institutions specialized in the field of financial services.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the Chairman of “KPMG” at the outset of the meeting, which took place in the Dubai International Financial Center, where they reviewed the development of the partnership between the UAE and the global company registered with the Dubai Financial Services Authority, which strengthened its presence. In the emirate, to manage its business and serve its customers in the Middle East.

During the meeting, the financial services activities that the company specializes in and provide to its clients in the UAE as well as the region were reviewed, where His Highness affirmed the state’s keenness to develop its ties with the global business and financial community by supplying its various components with all the qualifications for excellence, in pursuit of more common successes, and based on a group One of the data that guarantees more prosperity for the existing partnerships and contributes to expanding their scope and creating more of them.

During the meeting, His Highness noted the continuous work of the Government of Dubai to develop the emirate’s legal and regulatory environment in accordance with the highest international standards, and to upgrade the capabilities it provides to the business community, foremost of which is the highly reliable infrastructure and legislation keeping pace with the rapid global changes, allowing companies and financial groups to expand their business scope and discover new horizons for growth. And succeed in a rapidly evolving and growing market.

For his part, the President of KPMG expressed his full appreciation for the UAE and what it represents as a strategic partner and a pivotal market in the region, and his aspiration to take this partnership to higher levels during the next stage, stressing that Dubai, with its capabilities and distinguished position as a major center for financial services In the region, it opens the way for international companies and institutions working in this field to develop their business and expand their services in the region.

He also affirmed his pride in the cooperation relations with Dubai, and the company’s aspirations to improve cooperation between the two sides during the next stage.

The services provided by KPMG are varied, as it provides its financial services through a network of companies in about 145 countries around the world.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and His Excellency Issa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Center.