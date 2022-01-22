Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, received His Excellency Teo Chee Hen, Chief Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security of the friendly Republic of Singapore, who is currently visiting the country to participate in the celebration of his country’s National Day in Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, which was held at the Leaders Building at Expo 2020 Dubai headquarters, they reviewed the overall bilateral relations and ways to develop them at various levels in light of the agreements concluded between the two countries, the most important of which is the comprehensive partnership agreement signed in 2019, which paves the way for closer cooperation between the two sides. Especially at the level of trade and investment exchange in a manner that serves the interests of the two friendly peoples. A number of issues of common concern were also discussed, including international efforts to accelerate the pace of global recovery, and to find ways to push the process of economic development globally to pre-pandemic rates, while emphasizing the importance of concerted ideas and initiatives in order to enable the world to Get past this exceptional stage, and start a new stage of growth. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of ministers and senior officials.