His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, recalled Kamal Hamzah, Director General of Dubai Municipality and one of its founders, who was committed to implementing the vision of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed.

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform: Kamal Hamza is one of the leaders of the first generation who worked to implement the vision of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum – may God have mercy on him – and he contributed to the establishment of Dubai Municipality and worked as its general director for 24 years. He harnessed his expertise to complete many infrastructure and urban projects, thus contributing to the establishment of modern Dubai. Today, we remember Kamal Hamzah’s efforts and sincerity, and we thank his dedication to building the renaissance of Dubai, because Dubai does not forget its loyal people.