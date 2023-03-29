His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, confirmed that Rashid Hospital is one of Dubai’s stories in which achievement and the future of Dubai continue.

His Highness said in a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter”: With the vision of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, may God have mercy on him, the story of Rashid Hospital, which completed 50 years of distinguished medical care and services, began. Rashid Hospital is one of Dubai’s stories that continues to be accomplished. The future of Dubai is an extension of a history of work and achievements with the renewed vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, which outlines what we seek to achieve.