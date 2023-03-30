His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, confirmed that Rashid Hospital is one of Dubai’s stories in which achievement and the future of Dubai continue.

His Highness said in a tweet on the social networking site «Twitter»: «With the vision of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, may God have mercy on him, the story of Rashid Hospital, which completed 50 years of distinguished medical care and services, began. Rashid Hospital is one of the stories of Dubai in which achievement continues .. and the future of Dubai is an extension of For a history of work and achievements with the renewed vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, which outlines the features of what we seek to achieve.

Rashid Hospital in Dubai has succeeded for 50 years in providing distinguished health care in various medical specialties, which has transformed the Emirate of Dubai into a leading destination in health services and one of Dubai’s continuous and renewed success stories, with the ambition and approach of its leadership.

The story of the establishment and establishment of Rashid Hospital in Dubai goes back to the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, in order to meet the medical needs of the people of Dubai.

On March 29, 1973, the journey of medical leadership in Dubai began with the opening of the hospital to operate with a capacity of 393 beds, and an area of ​​more than 20,000 square meters. Since its first day, Rashid Hospital has been committed to providing distinguished health care in various circumstances.

With the passage of decades since the establishment of the medical edifice, “Rashid Hospital” has become among the top 10 advanced medical centers specializing in orthopedics and fractures in the Middle East and North Africa, with a total of 6,000 operations annually. The hospital has also become the largest emergency and trauma hospital in the region with a capacity of 720 beds serving all medical specialties. .

Since the opening of Rashid Hospital, the hospital has never stopped the process of renewal and development of medical services, which has become an inevitable necessity to keep pace with global developments in the medical field, and the comprehensive renaissance witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai in various sectors, which has placed the emirate at the forefront of developed cities in the world, so the hospital management has committed itself to By striving hard and diligently in the process of developing services, Rashid Hospital obtained international accreditation from the Joint International Commission for Hospital Accreditation on October 25, 2007, and is still renewing this accreditation until now.

Rashid Hospital currently has (720) beds serving all specialties. The hospital has been classified as the largest emergency and trauma hospital in the Emirate of Dubai and the region. The hospital includes surgical units, internal medicine, highly specialized intensive care units, operating rooms and clinical support.

Rashid Hospital provides many services to patients and clients through the emergency department, inpatient departments, and outpatient facilities, where the hospital’s emergency department can deal with 10 ambulances at the same time, and it is one of the largest and busiest emergency departments in the region because it contains 68 beds. It is also qualified to receive cases of disasters and crises in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Rashid Hospital covers an area of ​​more than 20,000 square metres.

• 720 beds serving all specialties and 6,000 thousand surgeries annually.

