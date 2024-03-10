His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, congratulated the leadership and people of the UAE on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness said in a blog post on his account on the “X” platform, yesterday: “Ramadan is the month of goodness, blessing, human communication, and closeness to God. We congratulate the leadership and people of the UAE on its arrival, and we ask God Almighty to spread peace and reassurance over the world and the Arab and Islamic peoples.. Mubarak. “You have a month.”