His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “Qassim Sultan is one of the pioneering leaders who served Dubai over a career of giving that spanned more than 40 years, and contributed with his diligence and dedication to establishing the quality of life in Dubai and developing its infrastructure, facilities and transportation, to become one of the most beautiful and sophisticated cities.” His Highness added: “Qassim Sultan’s efforts will remain in the memory of Dubai and its people, because Dubai does not forget the loyal.”

