His Highness wrote on the “X” platform: “Qassim Sultan is one of the pioneering leaders who served Dubai through a journey of giving that spanned more than 40 years. He contributed with his diligence and sincerity to establishing the quality of life in Dubai and developing its infrastructure, facilities and transportation to become one of the most beautiful and sophisticated cities.. Qasim Sultan’s efforts will remain in the memory of Dubai and its people, because Dubai does not forget the loyal.”