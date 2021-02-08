His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, on his Twitter account, posted a video clip by physicist Neil Tyson praising the UAE project to explore Mars, just two days after the arrival of the “Hope Probe” to the capture orbit around the Red Planet after it was cut 493 million km over its seven-month space flight.

Neil Degrass Tyson is one of the most famous astrophysicists in the world. He is a well-known scientific and television figure in the media, academic and youth circles, presenting complex scientific concepts in his books and programs in a simplified manner that has made millions around the world, especially children, adolescents and youth, who have been following his scientific television programs for decades on the most important scientific and documentary stations.

At the beginning of the video, Tyson expressed his happiness at sending the UAE “Probe of Hope” to Mars … praising the message of the Emirates Project to explore Mars and its strategic message to the people of the Emirates, the youth of the Arab world and the scientific community around the world .. saying: “I am glad that the UAE has sent the Hope Probe to Mars… many goals and dimensions that this mission bears, whether it is what it adds to the United Arab Emirates and the Arab world on the one hand, or even to the world on the other hand.

Tyson considered that the mission of the Hope Probe is unprecedented in the world in its bold scientific goals .. saying: “The probe will reach Mars and study its atmosphere; this is a work that no one has done before in the previous missions, as our focus has been focused on the surface of Mars only and we are busy with its poles and with the presence of Life or water. “

He added: “What can the atmosphere tell us? How was its atmosphere in the past? And what will be in the future? You will not have water if it is not supported by an atmosphere.”

On the importance of international partnerships and global scientific cooperation that was established by the “Probe of Hope” project, which was launched by the UAE in 2014 .. He said, Neil Tyson: “Science has always been a basis for cooperation between nations, because scientists speak the same language, and so do engineers and mathematicians, and the ground is ready to attract International collaborators in this field. “

Tyson gave an example of international cooperation in space exploration, saying: “We did that in the United States of America. We did not build our space program alone, but we got help, and our program generated big ambitions such as:“ I want to be an astronaut, I want to be an engineer, I want Become a scientist. “We did not need special programs to excite people, they got excited by themselves and they really wanted it because it was a cause for pride and a share in the achievement. Everyone supported our achievements.” Tyson went to the people in charge of the UAE project to explore Mars by saying: “By enabling you to Building this spirit through the Hope Probe project, not only in the United Arab Emirates but also in the Arab world, you will ensure that an entire generation will carry your message and carry it forward. ”In the video clip, Tyson recalled the historical achievements made by Arabs in various fields of science .. considering that the probe Hope is a resumption of those achievements, saying: “This spirit has always been in you, it is a legacy that exists. All you have to do is look at your history and say our accomplishments were here in the region.”

The astrophysicist praised the participation of Emirati women in all stages and specialties of the project, saying: “There is a great participation of women in all stages of building the project: scientists, engineers and managers. The fact that women are an essential part of this project will achieve a future full of talents, skills and ideas that can be produced. About your access to this level of discovery. “

Tyson stressed the importance of the mission of Hope Probe to the whole world, not to the scientific community only, saying: “All of this makes your mission to Mars a great mission, and this is confirmation that research and exploration is not only for the sake of scientists but for all of us.”

Tyson wished success for the mission of the Hope Probe in its difficult mission to enter the orbit of the convergence at 7:42 pm on February 9, 2021 UAE time, saying: “Congratulations and good luck to you, because these missions also need luck.”

Tyson concluded by stressing the importance of trying despite all the possibilities, challenges and risks by saying: “When you are among the first and in the front row, some things may not go well, and mistakes may happen, but the day you stop making mistakes is the day when you will realize without a doubt. You are no longer among the first. “

The stage of the Probe’s entry into the capture orbit around the red planet is the most important and dangerous in the probe’s journey, where the success rate reaches 50%, after which it begins its scientific missions over a full Martian year equivalent to 687 days on the Earth calendar, to provide unprecedented scientific data that will be equivalent if the mission succeeds 1000 GB of information that will be provided by more than 200 academic, scientific and research institutions around the world about the planet’s atmosphere, its weather conditions, climate changes, and its daily and seasonal weather.