His Highness said in a tweet via “Twitter”: I thank the employees of the Ministry of Finance for their sincere efforts and achievements. I am proud of the performance of these distinguished cadres and confident of their ability to translate the visions of Their Highnesses, the President and Vice President – may God protect them – in achieving leadership, financial sustainability and shaping the future of the Emirates.