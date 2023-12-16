His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, expressed his condolences and sympathy to our people in Kuwait, on the death of the late, God willing, Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: “My sincere condolences and sympathy to our people in Kuwait for the death of the late, God willing, the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and we pray to God that the deceased of the Arab and Islamic world may rest in his vast mercy, reside in his spacious paradise, and inspire the people of Kuwait.” Patience and fortitude”.