His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed that the love of fathers is a source of strength for children, and that their belief in the dreams of their children is an empowerment for them. His Highness said in a “post”, which he posted yesterday on his page on the social networking site “Twitter”, on the occasion of International Father’s Day: “# I learned_from_Mohammed_Ben_Rashid_School that the father is the first role model, the most honest school, and the most important teacher for his children.” And His Highness continued, saying: “I learned from the Mohammed bin Rashid School that the father is the support of the family, the source of its pride, and the secret of its safety and stability.”

He also said: “I learned from His Highness that the love of fathers is strength, and their belief in the dreams of their children is empowerment, and that the values ​​of good that a father instills in his children cannot be taken away by the challenges of life.”

