His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre, said via his official account on the social networking site “X”, formerly “Twitter”, during my visit to the London Gateway Logistics Complex of DP World in London, London Gateway will be the largest port in the United Kingdom upon completion and will have the potential to connect with 130 ports worldwide, as Dubai is investing AED 2.1 billion in the expansion of the port and logistics area, and the port’s logistics complex will be the largest in Europe, covering an area of ​​9.5 million square feet and has operations in Europe covering 30 countries.

His Highness added, “Our relations with the United Kingdom are long-standing and extensive in trade and logistics. Dubai Ports currently operates in 34 locations in the Kingdom and employs 6,000 people, which will increase to 12,000 people after the completion of the logistics complex in London Gateway. Our goal is to enhance and deepen this economic cooperation with the United Kingdom in the future.”