His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met a number of Their Highnesses, officials and notables, during his visit to the Majlis Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group, in Al Khawaneej area, Dubai

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “I visited Brother Hisham Al-Qasim’s council and met a number of Their Highnesses sheikhs, officials and notables. Our Ramadan councils usually gather goodness, in which intimacy flourishes, and blessing descends upon it. Ramadan is the month of mercy, whose blessing is completed by good communication with people.” .