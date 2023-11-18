His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, congratulated the leadership and people of the Sultanate of Oman on its 53rd National Day.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: We congratulate the Sultanate of Oman’s leadership and people for the growth, development, advancement and prosperity achieved over the past decades, and we wish it, on its 53rd National Day, more renaissance, glory and achievements.

Our brotherhood with the Sultanate of Oman is historic, our roots are common, and we are moving into the future with firm steps and fruitful cooperation. May God protect the Sultanate, its authority and its people, and perpetuate its glory and joy.