His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed that the anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces constitutes a milestone and an essential milestone in the march of the UAE, as the day of May 6, 1976 embodied the insight and forward-looking vision of the fathers. The founders, who laid down the foundations of the Union and its noble national values, and provided the guarantees that ensure the country’s prosperity, security and stability.

His Highness said in a speech addressed to the “Dir’ al-Watan” magazine on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces: “The anniversary of the unification of our valiant armed forces represents all the meanings of pride in this historic achievement, which has become a bright spot in the march of the blessed UAE towards achieving unity and national cohesion under one banner.” It is raised by a unified army that protects the land, maintains security, maintains stability, and enhances the achievements, so that with it the State of the Union becomes more powerful and invulnerable, thanks to the directives of the wise leadership and the sacrifices of the heroes of our armed forces, the source of strength, the shield of safety and the fence that protects the nation’s developmental and civilized renaissance.

He added: «On this occasion, dear to the hearts of the people of the Emirates, we extend our highest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, and his two deputies, and to their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates and the people of the Emirates. Appreciating the exceptional and pioneering role of our armed forces in the national construction process, proud of the achievements of its members in preserving the security of the homeland and its territorial integrity, and their honorable role within the international peacekeeping efforts and extending a helping hand to help brothers and friends regionally and internationally.

His Highness pointed to the support that the leadership gives to our valiant armed forces, and the attention, care and follow-up it provides to bring them to the ranks of advanced modern armies by providing them with all modern systems and equipment that ensure strengthening their position as a model for development and growth at various levels.

His Highness said: “As we are proud and proud of the valor of the men of the UAE Armed Forces, we remember our heroic martyrs who gave their lives for the sake of the homeland, defending its security and stability, and participating in peacekeeping in the region, and their memory and heroism will remain forever engraved in the eternal records of the homeland.”