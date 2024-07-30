His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said via his official Twitter account, “Twenty years ago, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum established the Dubai International Financial Centre, which contributed to making Dubai today a global economic capital for the financial and business sectors. The centre, under His Highness’s vision, continues to rise with its achievements and record results.”

His Highness added, “I reviewed the results achieved by the Dubai International Financial Centre for the first half of 2024, where the Centre ranked first globally as the best performing free zone, as it succeeded in attracting 116 foreign direct investment projects to Dubai with a total value of $481 million. The value of assets under management exceeded $700 billion, an increase of 58%. The total number of companies registered in the Centre exceeded the 6,000 threshold, and the total workforce in it reached 43,787 employees, an increase of 12% over last year.”

His Highness concluded by saying, “In response to the growing demand, 1.6 million square feet of additional commercial space will be provided over the next three years. Our ambition is limitless, and our efforts will not stop towards establishing a solid financial system and a competitive business environment that stimulates innovation and excellence to attract talent, global financial institutions and emerging companies, and enhance the leadership of the UAE and Dubai in the financial sector globally.”