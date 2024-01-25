Today, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, offered his condolences on the death of the late Ali Khalfan bin Suroor Hamid Al Khalidi, during his visit to the funeral council in Dubai.

His Highness the First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, asking God Almighty to cover him with His vast mercy, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.