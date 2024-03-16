His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Saturday offered his condolences on the death of the late, God Almighty willing, Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, during His Highness’s visit to the funeral council in Dubai.

His Highness offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased and his children, praying to God Almighty to cover him with His vast mercy and to dwell him in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.