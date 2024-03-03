Today (Sunday), His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, offered his condolences to Abdullah Saeed Al-Hab Al-Amiri and his brothers, on the death of their late mother, during His Highness’s visit to the funeral council in Dubai.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and children of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to shower her with His vast mercy, to dwell her in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace.