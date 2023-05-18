His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today (Thursday), offered condolences on the death of the late, God willing, Moza Rashid bin Tamim, wife of Abdul Rahman Al-Hassawi, during his visit. For the funeral council in Dubai.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to the Almighty God to cover her with the abundance of his mercy and forgiveness, to dwell her in his spacious gardens, and to inspire her family with beautiful patience and solace.

