Today, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, offered condolences on the death of the late, God willing, Mahra Rashid Abdullah Al-Huraiz, Moza Obaid Al-Suwaidi, Abdul Rahman Ali Ahli, and Fatima Abdul Rahim. This was during his visit to the condolence councils of the deceased in Dubai.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, praying to God the Most High, the Almighty, to shower them with the abundance of His mercy and pleasure, and to dwell them in His spacious gardens, and to inspire their families and their families with beautiful patience and good condolences.

For their part, the families and relatives of the deceased expressed their appreciation for the visit of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness was keen to sympathize with them, asking God Almighty to perpetuate goodness and development in the UAE and to protect its wise leadership from all evil and evil.