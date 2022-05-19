His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, offered his condolences on the death of the late, God Almighty, Abdullah Haider Obaid bin Haider.

Yesterday morning, His Highness visited the family home in Dubai, where His Highness expressed to the sons of the deceased his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty to bless him with his vast mercy and dwell in his vast gardens, and inspire his family beautiful patience and good solace.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

