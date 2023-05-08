Today (Monday), His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, offered condolences on the death of the late God Almighty, the martyr of duty, Sergeant Omar Khalifa Salem bin Hammad Al Ketbi, during his visit. For the mourning council in Al Mizhar, Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to the Almighty God to bless him with the abundance of his mercy and pleasure, to dwell him in his spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.