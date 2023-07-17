His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, offered condolences on the death of the late, God willing, Amna Salem Al Falasi, mother of the Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, Director General of the Media Office of the Government of Dubai. Mona Ghanem Al-Marri.

Upon his arrival at the condolence council in Dubai, yesterday, His Highness was received by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, Ali Ghanem Al-Marri, and the sons of the deceased Muhammad, Ahmed, Khaled, and Salem Ghanem Al-Marri, where His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to grant May He shower her with the abundance of His mercy, dwell her in His spacious gardens, and inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.