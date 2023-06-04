His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, offered condolences on the death of the late Badriya Muhammad Abdul Qadir Abbas, the widow of the late Abdul Wahhab Ibrahim Galadari and the mother of both Ahmed Abdul Wahhab Galadari and Elias Abdul Wahhab Galadari And Mustafa Abdul-Wahhab Galadari, Rashid Abdul-Wahhab Galadari and Muhammad Abdul-Wahhab Galadari, at the funeral council in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to shower her with the abundance of His mercy, to dwell her in his spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.