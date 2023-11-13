His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, confirmed that the record participation in the Dubai Airshow within its 18th session, which began yesterday, by the most prominent international companies specialized in the aviation and space sector, and the significant and continuous growth. The exhibition, which has been recorded since its inception, reflects Dubai’s position as a leading center for the global aviation and space sector, and a forum for the sector’s most important leaders to shape the future of aviation globally.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, toured the exhibition, which included some of the pavilions of international and national companies participating in the exhibition and the solutions, innovations and global trends they offer that contribute to Shaping the features of the future of the global aviation sector and exploring opportunities to benefit from it.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet on the “X” website yesterday: “Today (yesterday) I visited the Dubai Air Show, which is considered one of the most important aviation, air transport, defense and space exhibitions in the world, and I took an inspection tour of its parts, which included the pavilions. “International and national companies participating in it, and I learned about the global solutions and innovations they offer that shape the future of the global aviation sector.”

His Highness continued: “The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has led the development of the aviation sector in the Emirates over the past decades, and today shapes the future of this sector. The widespread participation and volume of deals concluded in it are the most important indicators of Dubai World’s position as a leading center for the aviation and space sector.” Global and a forum for its most important leaders.

His Highness praised the success of the event in consolidating its position, over the course of its successive sessions, as an essential partner in the development of the global aviation industry, an influential driver of the most prominent innovations in this vital sector, and a global platform in which ideas and innovations come together to create a better future for one of the most important vital sectors in the world, due to its close connection. By supporting the ability of many sectors to grow and prosper, in light of the largest global deals in the aviation industry.

During his visit to the “EDGE” platform, one of the world’s leading groups in the field of advanced technology and defense, His Highness was briefed on the new systems and pioneering solutions in the field of aviation that the company launched at the exhibition, which are added to its diverse portfolio that includes more than 159 systems and solutions covering multiple fields.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also listened to an explanation about the “Global Eye” aircraft that the UAE Air Force is displaying and which is manufactured by the Swedish company “Saab”, as it is considered the first aircraft with a surveillance system. Multi-role and provides simultaneous air, sea and land surveillance.

The visit included an inspection of the helicopter belonging to the National Search and Rescue Center, which is distinguished by its ability to work and carry out rescue operations in various climates and times, as well as having the ability to night vision, optical search, flight and floating on water. It is also equipped with medical equipment and supplies and loudspeakers.

The tour also included an inspection of the Indian fighter plane “Tejas HAL”, which is a light multi-role fighter, which is distinguished by the design of its wing in the shape of a delta triangle and is powered by a single engine. The tour also included a stop at an aircraft manufactured by the “Beyond” company, which is based in the Maldives, and which provides a luxurious leisure travel experience with additional comfortable space and the latest interior technology to ensure that the traveler gets the best travel experience.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s tour included a stop at the US Air Force platform, where he viewed a wide range of the latest military aircraft and air defense systems, including the General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon multi-role fighter aircraft. And the Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter jet.

At the end of the tour, His Highness visited the UAE Space Agency platform, where he listened to an explanation of the latest UAE space innovations and projects that enhance the UAE’s position as one of the leading countries in developing space technology. The pavilion included a space dedicated to the “Planet Aviation, space and advanced technologies, and gives participants the opportunity to learn how to design, build and program deep space exploration systems.

• The record participation reflects Dubai’s position as a leading center for the global aviation and space sector, and a forum for the sector’s most important leaders to shape its future.