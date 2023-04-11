His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Judicial Council, approved the establishment of the “Council of Commissioners” at the Court of Cassation in Dubai, to represent an additional guarantee of litigation aimed at enhancing confidence in the justice system in the emirate .

His Highness said, “Building an advanced judicial system tops the priorities of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Justice is the basis for building nations, prosperity and stability, and the rule of law transcends any consideration.”

His Highness added, “We are keen to guarantee people’s rights and freedoms through a successful, fair and impartial judiciary, so that our judicial system is the best in the world. Justice in Dubai is a right guaranteed to everyone without any exceptions.”

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed affirmed, “Our goal is to invest in qualified national cadres in order to strengthen our judicial system and ensure its development in accordance with the highest international standards. The Commission is an important tributary that provides the Court of Cassation with new guards of justice, which is the basis of all progress, stability, development and a move towards a sustainable future.

The Board of Commissioners assumes a great responsibility in guaranteeing the rights of all parties to the case, and ensuring that justice is conducted correctly and justly, as they have expertise that guarantees them a better understanding of the various cases and expressing correct opinions, based on their reliance on evidence and testimonies.

The Authority aims to provide a guarantee of justice for litigants by examining appeals before submitting them to the competent circuit. It also works to speed up litigation procedures for appeals that do not require submission to the cassation circuits, and seeks to direct the efforts of the cassation judges towards devoting themselves to hearing and examining the appeal within the procedures for adjudicating it. The Commission also undertakes the rehabilitation of the judges working for it to join in the future as judges in the Court of Cassation. The Board of Commissioners is concerned with examining appeals by cassation, seeking reconsideration of cases brought to the Court of Cassation, presenting reconciliation to the parties to the appeal, proving the abandonment of the dispute and other symptoms affecting the continuation of the consideration of the appeal or deciding on it, and finally giving a legal opinion on requests that are referred to the Commission by the President. Court of Cassation or heads of its departments.

Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, Director General of Dubai Courts, said that the establishment of the authority consolidates the principles of justice, equality and the rule of law among all, and contributes to achieving sustainable development in Dubai, by providing an advanced, effective, fair and impartial judiciary.

He pointed out that the authority’s role will not be limited to developing litigation procedures, but will extend to qualifying judges to work in the Court of Cassation in the future.

