His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, confirmed that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and his interest in the media sector, were behind the great development. Which Dubai has witnessed over the past two decades, to become today a prestigious global media center with a community that includes the most prominent media institutions, attracting the best creative talents from around the world.

This came during his reception, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, yesterday, at the headquarters of the Dubai International Financial Center, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Warner Media News and Sports, Chairman of CNN International. CNN Global President of Business Rani Raad, Jeff Zucker, and CNN Executive Vice President Alison Goulst.

During the meeting, the most prominent developments in the global media scene in the light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the technologies it provided that contributed to changing many concepts and practices, and discussed the opportunities that Dubai offers to international media organizations and the elements it provides of support for the media, whether for institutions or individual talents, with what it possesses. The emirate has a developed infrastructure and a vision open to the world that enhances its position as an ideal platform for business establishments to launch their diversified activities, including media ones, to expand into new markets and take advantage of the growth opportunities available in them.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for CNN and the media value it represents as one of the most important news networks in the world, praising the long relations of cooperation that brought together Dubai with the network, which was one of the first global institutions to initiate the establishment of its headquarters. In Dubai Media City, and Dubai’s pride in this cooperation, which comes within the framework of its constant keenness to strengthen ties with the global media community.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, and CEO of TECOM Group, Malik Al Malik. and a number of CNN executives.

For his part, the president of CNN International stressed his appreciation for the successful model of cooperation between the public and private sectors in Dubai, which is embodied in the long cooperation ties between the emirate and the global network, and the great support provided by Dubai to the media community in general, which made it an advanced center for media in the region. Middle East, noting that CNN continues to benefit from its base in Dubai to explore new horizons to serve its coverage and commercial operations in the region.

It is noteworthy that CNN International was one of the first international organizations that quickly established its headquarters in Dubai Media City. It also launched from its offices in the CNN Arabic service in 2002, and soon expanded its business and presence in Dubai gradually, up to 2016. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated the new CNN studio on the fourteenth anniversary of the launch of its Arabic-language news service.

The media giant has also enhanced its coverage of the business sector in the Middle East from its headquarters in Dubai.

