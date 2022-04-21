His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met the teams of the Investment Corporation of Dubai and Nakheel Real Estate.

His Highness said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, “I met the teams of the Governmental Investment Corporation of Dubai and Nakheel Real Estate, and we discussed the developments of the economy locally and globally.” The Corporation manages assets in various countries and continents of the world, and Nakheel contributes to the development of the most important real estate projects in Dubai. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid established economic entities that achieved Dubai’s leadership today, and lay the foundations for future success.



