His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with Scott Price, President of UPS International, at the headquarters of the Leaders Building at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting dealt with the great importance that Dubai attaches to the shipping and logistics sector, which is one of the main pillars of trade, the way the emirate follows and the measures it takes that take into account the highest international standards and practices, with the aim of providing the best supportive work environments for the private sector.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said in a tweet on Twitter: “Today, I met with Mr. Scott Price, president of UPS, the global logistics partner for Expo 2020, and we discussed ways of cooperation to support the growth of the shipping and logistics sector, and the most prominent technologies that the company adopts in the sector. Dubai embraces innovation to consolidate its position as an important global logistics center in partnership with the most important companies in the sector.





Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

