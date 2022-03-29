His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, received today Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, at the Leaders Building, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting reviewed the continuous progress witnessed by the Emirati-Bahraini cooperation in various fields in light of the brotherly relations between the two countries and the continuous coordination on topics and issues of common concern, especially supporting youth and enhancing their opportunities to lead the future by encouraging national cadres and allowing the youth to participate effectively in advancing the march of sustainable development in the two countries, as well as interest in raising the level of knowledge exchange, and creating conditions for achieving more rapprochement and positive interaction between young people in the two brotherly countries.

Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa congratulated the UAE on the successful launch of the World Government Summit 2022, where the discussion touched on the importance of the summit this year, with its agenda of vital issues that affect the future of the peoples of the region and the world, and what it seeks to develop new frameworks that enable governments to achieve progress What is desired is to improve the chances of nations and peoples around the world to reach a future free of challenges, especially at this critical stage in which the peoples of the world are preparing to start a new phase of sustainable development and in which governments seek to accelerate the pace of development in a manner that lives up to the aspirations of their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Financial Affairs Muhammad bin Hadi Al-Husseini, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei.



