Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met in the councils of the World Government Summit, Kristalina Georgieva, Director of the International Monetary Fund, where the meeting dealt with a number of topics related to the global economic situation and possible expectations for economic growth during current and next year.

His Highness, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and the Director of the International Monetary Fund discussed enhancing ways of cooperation with the Fund. The conversation also touched on the measures taken by the UAE government to accelerate the pace of global recovery and promote economic growth and diversify its sources and prosperity. Her Excellency praised the positive and constructive steps. And the wise policy pursued by the UAE to ensure diversified economic growth based on advanced infrastructure, an attractive investment environment, and flexible legislation.

For her part, Georgieva praised the efforts made by the UAE government through the World Government Summit, which brings together decision-makers, international experts and specialists in various fields in order to cooperate to exchange opinion and advice, and to mutually benefit from experiences and success stories that have been achieved in some countries, especially the UAE. With its progress in various sectors.

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives Saudi Finance Minister at Expo 2020 Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, yesterday received Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the Leaders Building at the headquarters of “Expo 2020 Dubai”.

His Highness welcomed the Saudi Minister of Finance, stressing the depth of the brotherly relations between the UAE and its sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the specificity of those well-established and extended relations between the two countries within a framework of integration of visions, unity of destiny and common history between the two brotherly peoples, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud , King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

His Highness, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, reviewed with His Excellency the Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during the meeting, which was attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, the relations of trade and economic cooperation, and raising the level of coordination and integration between the two brotherly countries in various sectors, in a way that supports economic development plans and joint strategic projects.

For his part, His Excellency the Saudi Minister of Finance expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE, praising the great progress witnessed by the trade and economic relations between the two countries, and the successes they have achieved in light of the keenness of the leadership in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to advance bilateral relations and joint cooperation to highest levels in all sectors.

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Nasser bin Hamad (Images via WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, yesterday received Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Affairs and Youth Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, at the Leaders Building, at the headquarters of “Expo 2020 Dubai”. ».

The meeting reviewed the continuous progress witnessed by the Emirati-Bahraini cooperation in various fields in light of the brotherly relations that bring together the two countries and the continuous coordination on topics and issues of common concern, especially supporting youth, enhancing their opportunities to lead the future by encouraging national cadres, and allowing the youth to participate effectively in Advance the process of sustainable development in the two countries, as well as interest in raising the level of knowledge exchange, and creating conditions to achieve more rapprochement and positive interaction between young people in the two brotherly countries.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, yesterday received Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM International, at the World Government Summit at the Expo. 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed stressed Dubai’s keenness to deepen cooperation and partnership relations with major international companies leading the field of future industries, especially those specialized in the information technology and smart technologies sector, in parallel with the emirate’s endeavor to play an influential role in advancing global efforts aimed at To achieve optimal use of advanced technologies in preparation for the future and meet its requirements, and to find solutions that will help the various peoples of the region and the world to overcome existing challenges and avoid possible ones in the future. His Highness expressed his appreciation for the strong cooperation relations between Dubai and one of the largest international companies in the field of technology and information technology, IBM, with its long history as one of the most influential international companies in this field, while the company was one of the first to join. To the vibrant information technology community in Dubai Internet City, since the city’s first phase with its opening twenty years ago, which has become today one of the most important communities specialized in the field of information technology in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Appreciation

The CEO of IBM International expressed his full appreciation for the great efforts made by the United Arab Emirates, and the Emirate of Dubai in particular, to prepare for the future with solutions based on the optimal employment of technology, which it is keen to enhance by taking care of the human cadre and preparing it in an exemplary way that enables it From finding the best forms of employing technology to creating a better world in which everyone shares opportunities for growth and progress.

Arvind Krishna praised the UAE’s hosting of the World Government Summit, stressing that this huge gathering, which includes elite minds and specialists, and the high-level government representation it includes, represents an effective platform for launching towards the future with innovative and creative ideas that contribute to overcoming current challenges, and enable the world to reach new horizons. New development by taking advantage of the solutions offered by technology that meet different needs, and had to discover more opportunities for growth and prosperity.