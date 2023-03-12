His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, called for participation in the “Bridges of Good” campaign to provide relief to those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

His Highness said in a post on Twitter: Let us all help and support those affected to overcome this humanitarian catastrophe.

Tomorrow, Monday, the “Bridges of Good” campaign launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, will be launched. The campaign will start in the Arena Hall – Dubai World Trade Center from nine in the morning until six in the evening, to prepare food parcels for those affected.