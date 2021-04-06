Dubai (WAM) His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that the development process in Dubai is pursuing the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. “Towards achieving everything that serves society and takes into account the interests of all its components, through a set of important pillars, foremost of which is the optimal employment of technology and starting from where the world ended in adopting the most advanced solutions, applications and technologies, which help to achieve our strategic goals in a manner characterized by speed, quality and efficiency, consolidating the foundations of A sustainable development that places human interest and happiness at the forefront of priorities, so that Dubai always remains the model and example in developing that keeps pace with the requirements of the times and is the founder of the highest levels of excellence in the future.

His Highness indicated that Dubai’s investment in establishing an advanced technological infrastructure using the best international expertise and the efforts and giving of the national cadres, whom we are proud today to have the reins of technology in most vital areas, comes as one of the reasons for the strength that guarantees us a leadership position in the future, as this calls for continuing to work on Accelerating the rates of transition to the digital environment and finding solutions and alternatives that enhance the ability of government work, within its various paths, to raise the efficiency of performance, provide the highest levels of service, and expand the scope of direct communication with the community to meet the requirements of its members in a way that elevates Dubai’s position as the best city to live and work in the world.

This came on the occasion of the inauguration of His Highness, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the website of the Dubai Economic Security Center, www.esc.gov.ae, with the aim of strengthening communication frameworks and interaction with various sectors and segments of society in the emirate. His chances of flourishing.

New mechanisms

The website provides an additional feature that supports the center’s mission and there are new and influential mechanisms for communicating with all departments and entities in various sectors in the emirate on the one hand, and all groups of society on the other hand, within the framework of the center’s strategy aimed at encouraging all parties to participate constructively in proposing ideas and confronting any Threats or risks affecting economic security, as well as providing a smart way to educate members of the public about these risks.

His Excellency Talal Belhoul, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Economic Security Center, said: “The tasks and roles of the center are inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” may God protect him, ”regarding the globalization of the economic system. And consolidating the emirate’s position as a global financial and economic center. ”

He added, “The center works mainly to provide a stable economic environment in the emirate that encourages growth and investment by preventing risks and combating any illegal activity that harms the economy. Its strategy is to build a strong, safe and sustainable economy.”

He stressed that the center played a prominent role in addressing the consequences of the “Covid-19” pandemic, as it worked with strategic partners to prepare plans to confront the economic consequences of this global crisis and reduce its effects on the local economy. It also actively contributed to maintaining the food and financial stability of the emirate. Dubai, and was a key party in the various committees and teams that participated in developing scenarios to reduce the negative impact on the emirate’s economy.

His Excellency the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Economic Security Center pointed out that the launch of the website helps the center to perform its role effectively and flexibly, as it represents an important window for communication with partners on the one hand and community members on the other hand, and it represents a source of information and ideas, especially those related to economic security, and ways to diversify Means of protection and methods of awareness that are more accessible to the audience and target groups.

Financial stability

For his part, Faisal bin Sulaitin, Executive Director of the Dubai Center for Economic Security, said: “Diversifying contact with the community in its various categories is a basis for supporting the financial stability of the emirate and protecting its economy, and this cannot be achieved without involving members of the public in combating risks resulting from harmful activities in the financial markets. And the economy that investors or consumers may be exposed to alike. ”

He explained that the goal of the website as a modern means of communication is not limited to fighting acts affecting economic and financial security in the Emirate of Dubai only, but extends to being a window to receive suggestions and opinions of all influential dealers in the economic and public and private sectors and affected by their developments, in order to enhance the integrity of the rules and procedures. And financial operations in the emirate and its development.

He added: “By diversifying the means of communication with the public, including the new website, the center is looking forward to strengthening the ability to predict economic risks and phenomena that may affect the national economy and public money in Dubai, and then develop appropriate solutions to reduce and eliminate them, which will ultimately affect them. To enhance the confidence of investors and financial institutions in making the emirate the center of their business. ”

The Executive Director of the Dubai Economic Security Center indicated that the new website is primarily an interactive interface, and includes easy communication windows through which the public (individuals and companies) can submit suggestions and complaints, and this window marks the beginning of the transformation into a smart electronic center, which joins in the future to the system. Smart government, by automating and restructuring all procedures related to the work of the center, and launching them on smart platforms and applications to enable the public to quickly benefit from the center’s services provided using artificial intelligence.

Main tasks

The new website provides important information about the Dubai Economic Security Center and its origin and the main roles and tasks entrusted to it, including economic empowerment, economic awareness, analysis and foresight, economic security and legislative oversight, and public powers, in addition to the center’s authorities focused on cooperation and coordination with local authorities and authorities. To protect collaborators and whistleblowers. The Dubai Economic Security Center was established under legislation that is the first of its kind in the Middle East, which is Law No. 4 of 2016 and its amendments in Law No. 9 of 2019, to be the first line of defense to protect the economy in light of the rapid changes. Dubai’s position as a global financial and economic center, and to support and protect its investments, as the center carries out the process of predicting risks and economic phenomena that may affect the national economy, and public money in Dubai, by preparing specialized studies and developing appropriate solutions to address them. In line with the aspirations of the Dubai government and its unique economic model, the Center undertakes direct dealing with investors in the Emirate of Dubai through communication and permanent meeting with them to listen to their observations, challenges and proposals that would enhance their confidence in the investment and economic environment of the emirate.

The center also proposes and reviews legislations regulating the financial and economic affairs of the emirate, after studying its economic dimensions with the concerned authorities, which will contribute to the development of the legislative system.

The law establishing the center also defined an important societal role represented in developing investment and economic awareness, as well as providing support and advice on economic security to bodies subject to its jurisdiction, upon request, and encouraging the concerned authorities to actively participate in fighting acts that undermine economic security, combat them and raise awareness of their dangers.

With regard to the collaborators, the center shall provide all the necessary protection for the person who cooperates with the center by reporting any matter that may affect the economic security of the emirate, in his residence and not disclosing information related to his identity and whereabouts, and protecting him as well at his workplace, and ensuring that he is not exposed to any Discrimination or abuse.