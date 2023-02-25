His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, congratulated, via Twitter, the State of Kuwait on the occasion of the National Day and the Liberation Anniversary.

His Highness said, “Kuwait is the homeland of glory and originality. Its love is engraved in our hearts. We are united by a common vision, destiny and goals. We congratulate the Kuwaiti government and people.”

With its national celebrations, may God perpetuate its security, prosperity and elevation, and together we will continue to walk side by side in order to achieve more prosperity and happiness for our countries and peoples.